PCPA postpones beginning of next theater season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) has decided to delay the opening of its 57th season, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The theater company hopes to start the new theater season in June 2021.

PCPA says it hopes to have live performances again in Santa Maria and the Solvang Festival Theater when the season begins.

PCPA already canceled the 2020 summer season back in May.

Because of the postponement, the spring 2021 season will not go on as originally planned either.

“In spite of our detailed plan for the resumption of on-site work and instruction, as we prioritize the health and safety of each company member, the hypothetical risks of a COVID exposure - its potential health impacts, quarantine requirements, and the impact on production and instruction time - creates too much risk and uncertainty," Artistic Director Mark Booher said in a news release. "We are planning to shift our focus and conserve our resources to try to have ourselves in the strongest position possible for production in Summer ’21. Our plan will be to produce four summer shows, primarily performing in Solvang.”

Booher says the PCPA remains will be busy during the time away and the company remains passionate in its desire to begin performances once again.

PCPA is offering other options for fans of the performances to stay involved with the company. A play-reading series called InterPlay is planned for September and October and will be hosted online.

For more information about the Pacific Conservatory Theater and all their online offerings, visit their website.