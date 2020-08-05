Foxen Petroleum Pipeline construction extension approved

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted to extend the Foxen Petroleum Pipeline construction permit. The permit will extend through August 5th of 2021.

In March 2015 TerraCore Operating Company received a five-year permit to build a 2.9 mile pipeline in Santa Maria. The pipeline would connect oilfields to their tie-in point with another pipeline near Santa Maria Mesa Road and Andrew Street.

A representative from TerraCore said during Wednesday’s hearing the pipeline would replace the more than 7,000 truck trips currently needed to carry the oil.

TerraCore has until August 5th 2021 to start a substantial portion of the construction.