Santa Barbara County Public Health miscounted 28 coronavirus deaths. How did it happen?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- More than 60 people in Santa Barbara County have died due to the coronavirus. On Friday, Santa Barbara Public Health added 28 people to the list who were not previous counted due to a reporting error.

Santa Barbara County Public Health director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso said, "Because of the transition from one system to another, we lost count of the death certificates that were coming through."

Those 28 deaths nearly doubled Santa Barbara County's death total from the coronavirus. 16 of those deaths were in Santa Maria, while the other 12 were spread out amongst the county.

The NewsChannel will ask both Governor Gavin Newsom and Dr. Do-Reynoso more about this reporting error.

Tune in this evening for the updates to this ongoing story.