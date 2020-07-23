Rincon Brewery opening new taproom in Funk Zone

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif -- Rincon Brewery's waves of grain will be flowing through the Funk Zone starting Thursday. The new location in Santa Barbara will be the Carpinteria-based brewery's third location.

Rincon Brewery takes their name from the famous surfer's point at the southwestern shores of Santa Barbara County.

The brewery now has taprooms in Ventura, Santa Barbara and their flagship location in Carpinteria. You can find their Santa Barbara food and drink menu on their website.