Restoration Church takes service outdoors to comply with new health order

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — Just seven days ago, Restoration Church was finally starting to get comfortable holding its Sunday service indoors with COVID-19 safety precautions.

On Monday however, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered places of worship to close throughout Santa Barbara County.

While this was quite the turn of events given the fact that the church had only been reopened for less than a month, senior pastor Bobby Grossi decided to move outdoors.

With an all hands on deck effort from church members, an outdoor space was quickly created.

Tents were setup, speakers were strategically placed throughout while chairs were moved outside and spaced six-feet apart.

This morning, Grossi addressed his congregation in a grass field outside the church.

People had the option to sit in seats with masks and physical distancing between groups of families or remain in their cars to watch the service.

Next week, Restoration Church plans on having attendees tune into an AM radio frequency to listen to the sermon.