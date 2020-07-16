Santa Barbara gym owner reacts to shutting down her business again

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Due to a rising numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout California, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered fitness facilities to close throughout Santa Barbara County on Monday.

For Core Sport owner Chanda Fetter, the decision to shutdown gyms once again will have a devastating affect on her locally owned business.

About a month ago, she reopened the group fitness and workout studio in a newly renovated location at 3319 State Street within Loreto Plaza.

Along with heavily investing in new equipment and creating safety procedures, Fetter rehired her staff.

The boutique fitness studio was one of the only reopened gyms is Santa Barbara requiring customers to wear a mask and gloves while working out.

With the governor’s latest order forcing her to shutdown for the second time, she may lose everything.

“To be shutdown for three months, have absolutely no income, be allowed to open at half capacity for a month and then be told to shut down again, it’s a recipe for disaster,” Fetter said.

One of her loyal clients did not support the decision to shutdown fitness facilities throughout the county.

“The numbers here in Santa Barbara in this area did not warrant closing it a second time,” local resident Amy Pryor said.

Fetter fears that this could be the nail in the coffin for many local gyms. Looking towards the days ahead, she hopes that Core Sport can survive while offering virtual classes.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY News Channel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later this evening.)