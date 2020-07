Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- At least two people were injured in a two-car crash on the southbound Highway 1 near Orcutt Tuesday night. It happened around 9:40 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said one person has moderate injuries and another has minor injuries. Paramedics took both people to the hospital.

Traffic was moving in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.