Firefighters quickly put out fire caused by fireworks in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif- Santa Barbara firefighters responded to a carport fire in Goleta Saturday night.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was due to fireworks going off in the area.

It happened 9:51 p.m. on the 6200 block of West Moron Place.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it reached the attached house and attic.

Fire crews will remain on scene overnight, until all hot spots are put out.

No injuries were reported.

