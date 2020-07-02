Man found dead after an altercation in Oxnard

Top Stories

OXNARD, Calif.- Around 10:04 Wednesday night, Oxnard police responded to a call of a fight in the south alley of the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar.

It was reported that a male was involved in a physical altercation with several other people and a possible gunshot was heard. When officers arrived, they discovered a male around the age of 18, laying in the middle of the alleyway. When the ambulance arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has not been identified at this time.

This investigation is currently on-going. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward and to also contact Oxnard Police.

We will update this story as information becomes available to us.