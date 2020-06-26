Family of four nurses dedicated to helping patients at Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals

Top Stories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Across the country, healthcare workers are being recognized for their dedication and commitment to caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here on the Central Coast, one family of four has been dedicated to helping others in the community for decades. The Penson family consists of parents Retta and Mike, and daughters Tayler and Carly - all currently working as nurses at Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals.

Retta has worked as a nurse for 38 years, and was the first in the family to enter the healthcare industry. Five years into their marriage, Mike followed suit and started nursing school. Both now work at French Hospital Medical Center: Mike works in the ICU and Retta is a medical/surgical nurse.

It was through observing their parents' compassion to patients and tremendous impact in the community, that Tayler and Carly decided to pursue a nursing career as well. Carly is currently working in the ER at Marian Medical Center and Tayler works alongside her dad in the ICU at French.

Tayler once received a stethoscope for a birthday gift, which also piqued the interest of her younger sister Carly. Both ended up completing nursing programs and the entire family is now employed at Dignity Health Central Coast.

Although not all work in the same department, the family shares an appreciation for health care and giving of themselves to care for others.

“Tayler, the older of our two daughters, works right alongside her dad in the ICU at French Hospital Medical Center,” says mom Retta. “His career in nursing allowed him the schedule to be a present father, and the girls wanted that for their own families."

