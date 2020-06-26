AHC Foundation awards more than $500,000 in scholarships to students

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More than $500,000 in scholarships has been awarded to Hancock students through the Allan Hancock College Foundation Scholarship program.

304 students received 451 scholarships totaling more than $503,000. They received the recognition through Zoom instead of the foundation’s annual scholarship banquet this year.

This was made possible by a number of generous donations.

“These students worked tirelessly to overcome an unprecedented challenge this year and our donors really stepped up to help them,” said Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “It’s a testament to the investment our community makes to supporting our students.”

Hancock student Jacquelyn Huebner received the prestigious Marian Hancock Scholarship. The $10,000 scholarship is awarded to one student each year who exemplifies service to the school, scholastic achievement and personal conduct.

Huebner is the 55th student to win the Marian Hancock Scholarship since 1967. She is graduating with a liberal arts degree in mathematics and science and plans transfer to Cal Poly in the fall where she will major in animal science with an emphasis in equine science.

A scholarship committee comprised of 15 Hancock faculty, staff and foundation board members chose this year’s recipients from nearly 1,000 applications.