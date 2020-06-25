California COVID Assessment Tool predicts jump in SB County death toll

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — According to California’s COVID Assessment Tool, Santa Barbara County deal toll could increase to 225 over the next 30 days.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is taking these projections into account while working on a contingency plan.

"We will take the numbers and really look at what we are doing to anticipate this worst case scenario,” Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

A major concern is the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"It's a worry, every major holiday has us worried because of the potential cases that come from mass gatherings,” Do-Reynoso said. “This comes from people interacting with each other on a greater scale."

Despite these alarming projections, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg issued an order permitting the reopening of personal care businesses starting on Friday.

Upon hearing that her business could reopen, Santa Barbara Spa Owner Shelby McKaig-Rowe was quite surprised.

"I was shocked and thrilled at the same time,” McKaig-Rowe said. “I I really did not expect it."

Furthermore, Santa Barbara County Public Health doesn’t have any plans to change what businesses can be open for Fourth of July.

"We aren’t anticipating closure of any sectors prior to July 4th,” Do-Reynoso said.

"I'm putting my trust into the professionals,” McKaig-Rowe concluded. “They wouldn't let us open if they didn't feel like it was safe."

It's important to note that California’s COVID Assessment Tool predicts an average based on several different forecasts. Not necessarily the worst-case scenario.