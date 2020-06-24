DMV resumes behind-the-wheel driving tests

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume behind-the-wheel driving tests on Friday, June 26. The DMV suspended these exams in mid-March due to concerns over COVID-19.

Anyone who had their driving test cancelled because of the shutdown will have priority to reschedule their test. New behind-the-wheel tests will not be scheduled until all previously cancelled exams are completed.

“I’m asking for everyone’s patience as we safely clear the backlog of behind-the-wheel drive test appointments,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “For all of those Californians who have been waiting, we know how important this is to you.”

DMV officials believe it will take a few weeks to complete the backlog of tests. New testing protocols will be in place to protect examiners and customers. Applicants must wear a face covering and answer screening questions before starting the exam.

Applicants in most Southern California Counties will have their temperature checked. Initially, that will not be required in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

If the customer's permit has expired, they must fill out a new online application before their visit.

DMV examiners will also wear protective equipment – face coverings and gloves – and place plastic covers on the test vehicle’s passenger seat and floorboard. At least two windows need to be lowered during the test for increased ventilation. Examiners will conduct more of the test outside of the vehicle, for instance when they are providing applicants with pre-test instructions.

The DMV will also expand hours and offer Saturday service at its busiest locations.