State Street packed with people despite surge in COVID-19 cases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — With the weather warming up as restrictions ease throughout the area, downtown Santa Barbara has begun to bustle with people.

Last month, the blocks of State Street from Haley Street to Sola Street were blocked off to vehicles and converted in a promenade.

This has allowed restaurants to create temporary outdoor dining areas in an effort to increase business.

"It's been amazing,” The Cruisery owner Aron Ashland said. The City Council’s decision to do this has saved a lot of the businesses which made Santa Barbara special."

"The business is incredible,” Holdren's Steaks & Seafood owner Clay Holdren said. “It's a great feel, there's lots of people having a good time."

On Friday, Santa Barbara County Public Health reported two new deaths and 61 new coronavirus cases. This marked the highest single-day jump for the County thus far.

Despite these alarming statistics, most people don’t seem concerned with the amount pedestrians walking around downtown.

“As long as we're careful, it's okay that we're all out here,” local resident Nolan Anderson said.

"I think it doesn't hurt to open up the streets like this,” Westmont student William Ellzey said. “I can tell everyone loves it."

As the foot traffic continues to increase downtown, some are also starting to question the viability of wearing a mask.

"If you're walking on the street, I don't think you need a mask,” Anderson said. “I think you're far enough away from other people."

"I would say I'm probably more pro no mask,” Ellzey said. “Just because I think it's up to the people if they want to risk their health."

Despite fewer people wearing masks in public, restaurants remain focused on enforcing strict safety procedures.

"None of us want this,” Ashland said. “We just want to make sure everyone that could be safe is safe."

With an eye towards the future, many business owners remain hopeful that city officials will allow State Street to permanently become a promenade.

"Feels a little like Europe sitting out on the patio,” Holdren concluded. “It's just brought a whole new energy to downtown, which is exactly what we've been looking for."