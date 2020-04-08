Oxnard beaches and parks will be shutdown over Easter Weekend

Top Stories

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney sent out a message on Twitter telling residents that all city beaches and parks will be off limits to everyone on Saturday and Easter Sunday.

He described the notice as a "hard closure" meaning no one is allowed inside, all parking lots will be closed and even street parking will be limited. Chief Whitney said the closures will be strictly enforced to protect everyone from spreading Covid-19. Easter Weekend typically draws huge crowds to local beaches and parks. During this national health emergency any public gatherings are prohibited.

"We appreciate everyone's cooperation during this national health crisis. We can literally save lives in our community and in our city if we continue to cooperate and work together," said Chief Whitney.

Whitney said anyone who violates the closures can be cited and/or arrested. He also said the city hopes to reopen the beaches and parks after this holiday weekend.

