Dignity Health Central Coast launches Covid-19 Hotlines

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Dignity Health Central Coast is educating local residents about Covid-19 by launching hotlines in English and Spanish. The hotlines offer critical life saving information about the virus and resources.

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marion Regional Medical Center are participating. All three facilities are Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals.

If you have questions in English related to COVID-19, please call

(805) 332-8276, from 8:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00a.m to 4:30p.m. on weekends. Calls will be answered by a nurse. If a call is placed after hours, individuals may leave a voicemail and calls will be returned promptly the next morning.



For information in Spanish, community members are asked to call

(805) 614-5758. The hotline will be staffed from 8:00a.m. to 4:30p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is placed after hours, individuals may leave a voicemail.

Additional information is also available on the Dignity Health website.