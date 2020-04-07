Crisis calls jump 10-15% to hotline in Ventura County

Safety

OXNARD, Calif. - The Coalition for Family Harmony reports a 10 to 15% increase in calls to its hotline since the COVID-19 stay at home order took effect.

The Coalition provides victims of family violence in Ventura County with the means to help escape from abuse.

"Financial and emotional stresses are taking a toll. Victims are calling our hotline, fearful about staying in their home with an abuser but also worried about leaving and possibly being exposed to COVID-19," says Dr. Caroline Prijatel-Sutton, Coalition For Family Harmony executive director. "They are in desperate situations."

Most of the calls are from women who are trapped at home with an abusive partner. Besides the fear of getting sick with Covid-19, many of the women have limited housing options.

Victims can call the Coalition's 24/7 bilingual hotline, 800-300-2181. Counselors are available around the clock to offer support, answer questions and give advice. The counselors can help a victim come up with a plan to safely leave the home or if they can't leave, how to stay and be safe. They can also offer advice on when to call the police if the need arises.

The Coalition is also offering individual and group sessions by telephone or tele-counseling. "It's important for group members to still receive the support that these group meetings provide even though members aren't meeting in person," says Prijatel-Sutton.

For more information call 805-983-6014 for questions regarding services or visit www.TheCoalition.org.