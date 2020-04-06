Oxnard theater office manager accused of embezzling $130,000

Top Stories

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested the officer manager at 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks on April 2, 2020. The East County Investigations Bureau and Forgery Fraud Unit completed a month long investigation in which investigators allegedly found evidence that Mary Urias embezzled money from the non-profit's bank account.

An employee at 5-Star Theatricals contacted authorities on February 25, 2020 and reported that they believed Urias had been embezzling money. Urias had worked as the office manager since May, 2016.

Investigators looked into the allegations and determined Urias wrote checks in her name from 5-Star Theatricals account and deposited the money into her personal bank account. They also said Urias used the non-profit's credit card to pay for personal expenses. Investigators believe Urias embezzled more than $130,000 between June, 2016 and February, 2020.

Detectives served a search warrant at Urias' Oxnard home on April 2, 2020 and took her into custody. She faces multiple charges including, Grand Theft, Identity Theft, Preparing False Documentary Evidence and Forgery with a prior. Urias is in custody with bail set at $110,000. She's due to appear in court on April 6.

Investigators believe Urias may have victimized other employers. If you have any information about this case contact Detective Jennifer Bowie at (805) 494-8227.