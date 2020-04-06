Smart911 system sees jump in new registrations

Top Stories

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reports more than 250 people have signed up for the new Smart911 system since it was unveiled a week ago.

The Smart911 system is part of the "Take Control, Let Us Know" campaign. Residents can sign up and give critical information to first responders about every person in the family who may need emergency assistance, not just during the Covid-19 crisis, but during any emergency in future.

Sheriff's officials are encouraging everyone to create a Smart911 Safety Profile for their household. That profile will give first responders an early warning about those who might be at higher risk of developing Covid-19 during an emergency response. Those people include older adults and those with a history of chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, respiratory conditions, and compromised immune systems.

To sign up, visit www.smart911.com or download the Smart911 app in the Apple Store or Google Play.