Righetti High student is a warrior against Covid-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Righetti High School art student Madison (Madi) Curran is busy these days sewing masks at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Curran spent 20 minutes on March 21 learning how to use the sewing machine. Since then, she's been making masks for family, friends and even Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She's completing about six a day and said she will keep doing it until the crisis is over.

“I'm incredibly proud of her,” said her art teacher Melissa Johnson who also believes what Curran is doing is a “lovely counterbalance to all the sadness and hardship going on in the county. We have terrific students at Righetti," she added.

Curran said her mother needed a mask to go to the store and other activities. Once she filled that order for her mother she just kept going and has since been giving them to “everyone else who needs protection so we can all get back to normal and I can go back to school,” Curran said.

Nurses at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital are wearing Curran's colorful creations over their N95 masks hoping to extend their usefulness.