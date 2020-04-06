Cottage Hospital still taking non coronavirus medical emergencies at their E.R.

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- During the coronavirus health emergency, Cottage Hospital emergency rooms are still taking non-coronavirus medical emergencies.

Dr. Robin Malone, who is the Chief of Staff at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, said, "Emergencies are often times in the eyes of the patient. So if it feels like an emergency to you and you decide to seek care, we're open and here to help you with whatever that is."

When you visit one of Cottage Hospitals' emergency rooms you will be screened for the coronavirus and you may be directed to a different area of the hospital.

"We are taking all precautions to ensure that we don't infect other patients if there is COVID in our patient population," said Dr. Malone. "And we're using the appropriate protective equipment, we have isolation rooms that we're putting suspected COVID patients into."

If you have a more minor medical emergency at home, Cottage Hospital encourages you to go their website, CottageHealth.org/CareNow and see if you can be treated from home.

"It's a good way to avoid an office visit, if it's something minor that can be taken care of over the phone or over the computer," said Dr. Malone.

Doctors want to make it clear if you have a serious medical emergency, you shouldn't hesitate to go to the emergency room and get the care you need.

Dr. Malone said, “While we are asking those who are well or have mild symptoms to stay sheltered at home, it is important not to delay care for urgent issues like shortness of breath, sudden or severe pain, bodily injuries or any condition when you normally seek hospital care. Please call 9-1-1 if you feel you are in an emergency, and seek medical care if you need it. Our hospitals are here for you, and our staff have protective equipment and precautions in place to help protect against the spread of germs.”