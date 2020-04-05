Local Classic Car Clubs kick virtual fundraising into high gear

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Classic car enthusiasts in the Santa Barbara area are turning to virtual fundraising to help non-profits through this very difficult time.

Many of their scheduled annual events and weekly get-togethers have been postponed or cancelled altogether. Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee members who met every Sunday morning at La Cumbre Mall in Santa Barbara have put their weekly gatherings on hold during the pandemic.

Organizers of the Antique Automobile Club of America and Cars & Coffee find it difficult to just sit in neutral during the stay at home mandate, so they are joining forces to raise money for the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and the Unity Shoppe.

The "Rally 4 Kids" event, which attracts some of the finest classic cars on the planet every year, was scheduled for April 25, 2020 but that event is now postponed until later in the year.

If you would like participate in this virtual fundraiser, click on the links to support the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and/or the Unity Shoppe.