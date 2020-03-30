Santa Barbara businesses frustrated with social distancing timeline

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- On March 15th California Governor Gavin Newsom called for all non-essential businesses to be closed. Those businesses include bars, wineries, gyms and stores.

On March 29th President Donald Trump said social distancing will continue through at least April 30th.

On State Street the owner of clothing boutique Dylan Star said she is frustrated with the timeline and uncertainty of how much longer she will have to keep her doors closed. She is trying to stay positive and search for other ways to make money like moving to mostly online sales. But, she's scared this could drag out a lot longer than just April 30th.

Local gyms, who were forced to close to the public, have moved their workout classes to social media in an attempt to pay the bills.