Cottage ER doctors release open letter, call on community to heed health warnings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Emergency physicians at Cottage Hospitals released an open letter to the public on Monday.

The letter calls on members of the community to take the crisis seriously, take necessary precautions and heed the warnings of local health officials.

"For the sake of our community, we implore each of you to do your part to heed the warnings of our public health physicians. Stay home, wash your hands often, sanitize the surfaces you touch, and practice social distancing. It is up to each and every one of us to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19," the letter reads. "If you are young, healthy and fearless, don't do it for you, do it for your mother or father or grandparent. They are the ones who will suffer and potentially die as the virus spreads."

The letter also says the COVID-19 crisis is likely to get worse before it gets better.

The letter calls for unity in the community as doctors and physicians battle the outbreak.

"This is not a political issue, not a liberal or conservative issue. This is a human issue. Regardless of your income or immigration status, every one of us is affected by this pandemic."

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and should immediately self-isolate and stay home, the doctors urge. If symptoms include trouble breathing, chest pain, weakness or if you have significant co-existing medical conditions, you should go to the emergency room. Testing supplies are limited and people should not come to the hospital unless the symptoms become severe.

The letter concludes with a plea to help those in need and do your part.

"Together we will get through this crisis. It is times like these that bring out the best in us. Please make a phone call to check in with your family, friends and neighbors. Help those who need help. And we will look forward to the day when we can share a handshake or a hug again. Until then, let us all do our part to combat COVID-19."

To read the entire letter to the community, click here.