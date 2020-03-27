Ventura County Area Agency on Aging calls for community to reach out to older adults

Top Stories

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging wants everyone in the community to reach out to older adults who may need extra help during this health crisis.

The VCAAA wants to make sure everyone in that group is getting the groceries and other supplies they need as the stay at home order is in effect.

The VCAAA opened a food pantry on March 20 as part of its Senior Nutrition Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In one week, the agency received more than 2,000 requests for food boxes. It has fulfilled about 650 with more requests being completed this weekend and into next week. The 650 boxes represent about 18,200 meals for seniors living in Ventura County who are struggling to get proper nutrition.

The Senior Nutrition Program delivers meals on a regular basis throughout the county with help from each city and senior centers. But those senior centers are closed right now during this health crisis.

The agency will continue to provide the meals despite the closures. It's offering pick-up options as well as home delivery to those who need it.

For more information go the the VCAAA website.