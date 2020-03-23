Unity Shoppe focusing on food distribution during the pandemic; Donations needed now

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Unity Shoppe is meeting overwhelming need in our community by focusing its efforts on free food distribution to the people who really need it during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Unity organizers said they are serving three times the number of people now compared to just ten days ago. The number of people being laid off everyday is going up and they need services. Unity is also serving a growing number of single parent families, seniors on fixed incomes and the disabled and homebound who cannot leave their homes to get groceries.

Demand for food is expected to increase dramatically during the crisis. The Unity Shoppe is asking for donations immediately to keep up with that critical demand. The money will be used to buy fresh produce, canned, jarred and boxed staples with a longer shelf life. Donations will also help purchase masks and disinfecting wipes for Unity staff and for the public.

"We are living in unprecedented times," said Tom Reed, Unity's Executive Director. "Hourly employees, whose work hours and wages have been scaled back dramatically or have been let go, either cannot work or must work skeletal shifts are finding their food supplies dwindling. The closing of their children’s schools and daycare centers are further complicating their lives. Our area’s seniors and disabled folks, who live on fixed incomes, or have compromised immune systems, who might be homebound or have trouble getting around, are wondering how they’ll possibly get through this alone."

Reed also believes Unity's services will be stretched to the limit over the next year as they were during the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslide Disasters two years ago.

If you need food or other essential services offered by the Unity Shoppe call 805-965-4122 for assistance. The Unity Shoppe food distribution Services is located at 1401 Chapala Street, M-F, 1-4 pm until further notice.