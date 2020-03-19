County agencies helping local business during drop in sales

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Local restaurants and shops are seeing drastic drops in business. County offices are teaming up to help those local businesses make it through this tough time.

One of those organizations is the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, or SBCWDB. They’re working to help businesses find loans they qualify and get other benefits during the coronavirus. They are encouraging businesses to contact their insurance providers to see what they can cover, track their losses so they know how much money is needed, and what parts of their business has been disrupted -- for example supply change, distribution or sales. Then take that information to their website and see what loans local businesses are eligible for.

The SBCWDB executive director, Ray McDonald, said, “There are special loans being given out due to this particular event, and so they should actually explore getting those loans. The small business development centers, the one here in Santa Barbara as well as the one in the north part of the county can help the small business people fill out those applications."

For more information about Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 Business Resource Guide visit here. For additional information about what the SBCWDB is doing during the Coronavirus visit here.