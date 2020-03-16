Oxnard Police arrest murder suspect

Top Stories

OXNARD, Calif.- Investigators working with the Oxnard Police Department is investigating a stabbing-killing incident that happened Saturday night.

Upon investigation, police found a 53- year- old man who died from stab wounds. Police later found and arrested Andrew Anthony Rodriguez in the 3700 block of Olds Road in Oxnard.

Rodriguez was booked into the Ventura County Jail on a 500,000 bond.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Charles Buttell (805) 385-7688 or call the Oxnard Police Department (805) 385- 7600.