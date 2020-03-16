Know what you can and cannot flush down the toilet

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Know the three "P"s of wastewater. Santa Barbara's wastewater department is encouraging everyone to know what they can and cannot flush down the toilet.

City officials are pushing extra social media education in wake of toilet paper shortages at grocery stores. Officials post the three "P"s of what to flush, pee, poop and paper.

Things city officials posted are not to be flushed down the toilet include: wipes, cotton swabs, pads, drugs, band-aids and diapers.

For more information about what can and cannot flush down the toilet visit the city of Santa Barbara's website.