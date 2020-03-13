Restaurants & hotels step up Coronavirus precautions heading into the weekend

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Major sporting events, concert venues and school districts across the country and California are suspending events to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. In Santa Barbara, local restaurants and hotels are working to prevent a major drop in business due to the Coronavirus concerns.

In the Funk Zone Margerum Wine Company expect to have a normal amount of customers. to help their customers with concerns they have done extra cleaning around their East Mason Street tasting room, put out extra hand sanitizers, are allowing customers extra access to their sinks to wash their hands and are offering free delivery for orders of a case of wine or more from Goleta to Carpentaria.