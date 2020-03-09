Woman in custody after stealing car from victim in emergency room

Top Stories

TEMPLETON, Calif. - A woman is under arrest after officers said she stole a car and other items from another women undergoing treatment in the emergency room.

It happened on Friday, March 6, at the Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

The CHP said the victim realized that the woman, identified as Bella Saltaerilli, took the keys to her car in the ER. The victim went to the parking lot and saw her 2016 Ford Fiesta was gone.

A CHP officer determined that Saltaerilli was in the ER the night prior, and was staying at a Motel 6 in Atascadero.

Atascadero police, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies, and Templeton CHP found Saltaerilli in a room at the hotel and took her into custody.

She was booked into jail for vehicle theft, and possession of stolen property.

The victim got her vehicle and stolen items back.