Goleta celebrates women with Her Fest

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County is celebrating women with Her Festival Sunday. The event was from noon until 4 p.m. at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The goal is to promote the women and girls in the community and the accomplishments they have made.

The event had booths about different organizations throughout the community and how they promote women in Santa Barbara and California. There will also be food trucks for those looking to enjoy lunch or a snack at the festival.

Her Festival organizer, Cami Chou, said, "We think it's so important for girls to have such a supportive community for them to be inspired or empowered and know all of their potential. So we just thought this would be an amazing time to bring the community together."

These young women who roared, Mia Chou, Geneva Walman-Randall and Cami Chou put on the Her Fest during International Women's Day. All three of them are 16-year-old juniors at Dos Pueblos High School.

"Especially wanted this to be a festival for young girls," said Mia Chou, "because we know how important the next generation is, and if we want to make any progress we've got to have the youth to make the progress."

KEYT talked with other women who attended the free event about what fixes they would make to society.

Ella Thomas is a student from Goleta. She said, "For me I think it would be great to have a female President. I think female leadership is something that we should really start to embrace."

While Goleta mother of two, Miranda Fierro added, "I think the best thing is to educate everyone, including my son. I think it's important for men to support women and for everything to turn around."

What started as a small idea to unite a community to promote women brought more than 1,000 women and men to Girsh Park with 60 sponsored booths. And these three teenage friends hope their message can level the playing field for females.

"I think that it's important in third world countries but also in America and all the first world countries, because I know that if young girls are educated they can really achieve anything," said Mia Chou.