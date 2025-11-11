Three people transported with moderate injuries after two-vehicle collision on Highway 135

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Three people were transported with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 135 just north of the junction with Highway 1 Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, all three people were taken by ground ambulances to Marian Regional Medical Center.

All northbound lanes are now open following the collision shared the California Highway Patrol.

The exact cause of the collision that was first reported around 4:08 p.m. remains under investigation added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.