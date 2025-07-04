Two men are in custody in connection with pair of armed robberies in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two people are now in custody in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Santa Maria.

Armed robberies on Nov. 20, 2024, and on Feb. 8, 2025, at Sunrise Market on Santa Maria Way and Maguey Liquor on West Main Street involved two people who were both in possession of handguns stated a press release Friday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Detectives identified a 34-year-old King City man as one of the participants and on May 6 of this year, he was arrested in King City shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, further investigation resulted in the identification a 30-year-old Santa Maria man who was arrested in connection with the robberies on July 3, 2025.

The 30-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the outstanding charges added the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329.