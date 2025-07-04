Santa Maria man arrested Thursday for felony possession of illegal fireworks and gun charges

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Thursday, a 27-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for felony possession of illegal fireworks and felony firearm violations after detectives arranged to meet him during their investigation into the sale of fireworks ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

On July 3, detectives identified a 27-year-old Santa Maria man attempting to sell large numbers of fireworks as part of an ongoing law enforcement operation targeting the illegal sales of fireworks stated a press release Friday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

During the investigation, detectives arranged to meet with the identified seller and a short time later, officers observed the man driving eastbound on Enos Drive detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, officer conducted a traffic stop and saw several large boxes of suspected illegal fireworks in plain view and the 27-year-old was found to be armed with a loaded firearms tucked into his front waistband.

The Santa Maria Fire Department's arson unit confirmed the fireworks recovered from the vehicle were illegal noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

The firearm was safely recovered and was registered to the Santa Maria man and he was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without incident on charges of felony possession of over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks and felony firearm violations shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation into this case is ongoing noted the Santa Maria Police Department.