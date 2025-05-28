Gustavo Hernandez of Santa Maria charged with the murder of Evaristo Ortiz Cortez Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Gustavo Hernandez of Santa Maria is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Evaristo Ortiz Cortez on May 25, 2025.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Hernandez was arraigned on one count of violating PC 187(a)-Murder and violation of PC 12022(b)(1)- Personal Use of a Knife During the Commission of a Murder on Wednesday.

Hernandez entered a plea of not guilty to his murder charge and denied all special allegations levied against him in court noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office shared that Hernandez is currently being held in custody with bail set at $2 million and he is next due in court on June 5, 2025, with Judge Denise Hippach presiding.