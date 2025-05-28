Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Gustavo Hernandez of Santa Maria charged with the murder of Evaristo Ortiz Cortez Wednesday

KEYT News
By
New
today at 2:16 pm
Published 2:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Gustavo Hernandez of Santa Maria is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Evaristo Ortiz Cortez on May 25, 2025.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Hernandez was arraigned on one count of violating PC 187(a)-Murder and violation of PC 12022(b)(1)- Personal Use of a Knife During the Commission of a Murder on Wednesday.

Hernandez entered a plea of not guilty to his murder charge and denied all special allegations levied against him in court noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office shared that Hernandez is currently being held in custody with bail set at $2 million and he is next due in court on June 5, 2025, with Judge Denise Hippach presiding.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Evaristo Ortiz Cortez
Gustavo Hernandez
homicide
KEYT
murder
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department
stabbing

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content