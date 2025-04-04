Skip to Content
Fire crews knock down pickup truck fire on northbound Highway 101 in Orcutt Friday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 9:51 am
Published 9:58 am

ORCUTT, Calif. – Fire crews successfully knocked down a pickup truck fire on northbound Highway 101 about 100 yards north of the Santa Maria Way off-ramp Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported from the incident first called in at 8:49 a.m. Friday noted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire was knocked down at 9:07 a.m. and two lanes of northbound Highway 101 were closed during the response but have now been reopened.

The fire appears to have started in the truck's engine compartment and spread to the cab area but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

