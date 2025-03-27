Inmate currently at large after walking away from minimum security campus next to FCC Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Thursday, Marcos Castaneda -an inmate incarcerated at a satellite camp next to Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc- was discovered missing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently at large.

Castenada, pictured below, is 44-years-old, 6'1", and about 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes shared the U.S. Department of Justice in a press release Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been notified and an internal investigation of the minimum security satellite campus has been initiated stated the U.S. Department of Justice.

Castaneda was sentenced in the Western District of Wisconsin to a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine added the Justice Department.

If you see Castaneda or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 805-346-2728.