Santa Maria Bonita School District unanimously reaffirms student protections.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Back in 2017, under the leadership of Superintendent Luke Ontiveros, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District board unanimously voted to protect their students, regardless of their immigration status.

Now, Superintendent Darren McDuffie tells us they are reaffirming the same policy.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District encapsulates Santa Maria, with a total of 21 schools, including elementary and jr. high campuses.

They serve approximately 17,500 students and their families, and the resolution assures they will make sure every student has the same access to education and resources.

The board established Resolution 24-23, agreeing to uphold the same policies that Immigration and Customs Enforcement are to be directed to administration.

The board feels strongly that their schools should foster safety and success for every student, no matter who they are, or who their family members are.

School officials agree that students will not be successful if they are experiencing any level of fear.

The board strongly reinforces their policies to foster success and thriving citizenship for every student on an individual basis.