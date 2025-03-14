Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Community members braved the rain for State of Vandenberg 2025 Luncheon

Community members braved the rain to attend the State of Vandenberg 2025 luncheon on base in Lompoc.
Community members braved the rain to attend the State of Vandenberg 2025 luncheon on base in Lompoc.
today at 11:59 am
Published 12:26 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. - The annual State of Vandenberg address and accompanying luncheon was held in the Pacific Coast Center located on base in Lompoc.

Speakers reviewed the accomplishments of the previous year, and projected their forward thinking for the next year.

Operations and personnel increases were celebrated, including the ribbon cutting on the Crucible a few months ago, and some concerns were identified that warrant upcoming efforts.

As the Space Force continues to grow, their vision of developing a spaceport is overarching as they focus on all operational details to build toward that goal.

The slogan, "We win, they lose" was showcased to reflect their tactical approach to, "forge a resilient warfighting culture."

