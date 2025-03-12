Los Padres Forest has multiple burns of cleared brush and dead trees planned for Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District announced a series of planned burns of felled dead trees and brush at various locations in the national park that will spark Wednesday, March 12, weather permitting.

According to the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District, the piles come from up to ten acres of cleared brush and dead trees that have been cut down and the goal is to reduce the intensity of wildfires.

Here is an interactive map of prescribed -or planned- burns statewide.

Planned burns usually start in the morning and wrap up in the afternoon, but some may continue into the night to completely burn up gathered materials shared the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Additional burns are planned through the spring as conditions allow added the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Local and state air pollution regulators and the Los Padres National Forest plan the burns to coincide with weather that limits the impact of smoke and particulate matter explained the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.