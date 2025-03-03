Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Ontiveros Elementary School kicks off Read Across America in Santa Maria

Jarrod Zinn
By
New
today at 10:57 am
Published 11:33 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Dr. Seuss's beloved character "The Cat in the Hat" was spotted at Ontiveros Elementary School as they kicked off the week-long celebration Read Across America.

Special guests from the community participate every year, from police officers and firefighters to city leaders, visiting classes to read a selection of their choice and interact with students.

Schools all over the nation participate in this week of literature appreciation, which coincides with the birthdate of famous children's author Dr. Seuss.

The various special guests from the community help convey the importance of reading to elementary students as a fundamental gateway to knowledge and success.

Jarrod Zinn

