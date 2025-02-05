Lompoc Preschool Teacher on Leave following Weekend Altercation with Peaceful Protesters

LOMPOC, Calif. - The video and public commentary are already making the rounds on social media, far beyond the boundaries of this small town. If you haven't seen the full version you can easily search for it online.

The initial Instagram post shows a peaceful gathering of ICE protesters in Lompoc was approached by a local preschool teacher, and it very quickly became clear she was not there in a friendly capacity – physically assaulting one of the protesters. A bartender at Jasper's in Lompoc confirmed the teacher did consumed alcohol in the bar prior to the altercation, about noon.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) released the following statement:

"SBCEO is aware of an incident involving one of our employees during a protest in Lompoc over the weekend. The incident is being investigated and will be handled with care. The employee involved has been placed on administrative leave effective today. As a public agency, state and federal laws require us to keep personnel matters confidential, therefore, the investigation and any related outcomes will remain confidential. As always, SBCEO is committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all."

The case is currently being investigated by local law enforcement. Members of city leadership are maintaining confidentiality for all parties involved until the investigation is complete.

"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Let the process play out," says Lompoc's newly elected mayor Jim Mosby.