Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Falcon 9 launch of Bandwagon-2 mission from Vandenberg SFB scheduled early Saturday

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:52 am
Published 11:00 am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of the Bandwagon-2 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 a.m. local time.

A backup window is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 a.m. shared Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release about the launch on Thursday.

Why so early?

According to Vandenberg Space Force, the launch windows have been chosen to achieve the required orbital location for the mission which will carry a host of satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the reusable Falcon 9 booster will return to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg and residents are warned they may hear a sonic boom at landing which depends on weather as well as other conditions shared Vandenberg Space Force.

Article Topic Follows: Vandenberg Space Force Base
Bandwagon-2 mission
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
spaceport
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content