Fire teams responded to vehicle fire on railroad tracks off Sinton Road west of Santa Maria
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews put out a vehicle fire on railroad tracks near the intersection of Sinton Road and Ray Road west of Santa Maria.
According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire did not reach surrounding rail cars nor nearby brush and no injuries have been reported from the scene
This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.