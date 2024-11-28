Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire teams responded to vehicle fire on railroad tracks off Sinton Road west of Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 4:44 pm
Published 4:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews put out a vehicle fire on railroad tracks near the intersection of Sinton Road and Ray Road west of Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire did not reach surrounding rail cars nor nearby brush and no injuries have been reported from the scene

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
railroad
santa barbara county fire department
SANTA MARIA
Sinton Road
vehicle fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content