Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Monday morning rain keeping Santa Maria work crews busy with street repairs

Santa Maria road repair
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
New
today at 12:08 pm
Published 12:12 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Public Works crews were busy Monday after rainfall throughout the morning took a heavy toll on roadways.

"We got a lot of calls on potholes and we have to go and get them," said Jose Gutierrez, Santa Maria Public Works Crew Leader. "The rain was coming down pretty hard. It was more than I was expecting. It was a lot of rain coming down."

Gutierrez and the rest of the Public Works Department were in constant motion during the morning hours making sure the city infrastructure was working properly to help divert all the rainfall.

"We are getting calls for road hazards," said Gutierrez. "We are cleaning trash on the streets. We are clearing the drains and make sure there is no debris on them and clean the leaves."

As of noon, Public Works was reporting the storm had caused no major issues and added minor clean up and repairs would take place all day long as needed.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
public works
roads
SANTA MARIA
streets
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content