Monday morning rain keeping Santa Maria work crews busy with street repairs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Public Works crews were busy Monday after rainfall throughout the morning took a heavy toll on roadways.

"We got a lot of calls on potholes and we have to go and get them," said Jose Gutierrez, Santa Maria Public Works Crew Leader. "The rain was coming down pretty hard. It was more than I was expecting. It was a lot of rain coming down."

Gutierrez and the rest of the Public Works Department were in constant motion during the morning hours making sure the city infrastructure was working properly to help divert all the rainfall.

"We are getting calls for road hazards," said Gutierrez. "We are cleaning trash on the streets. We are clearing the drains and make sure there is no debris on them and clean the leaves."

As of noon, Public Works was reporting the storm had caused no major issues and added minor clean up and repairs would take place all day long as needed.