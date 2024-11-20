Firefighters responded to hay truck fire on northbound Highway 101, north of Highway 154
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a fifth-wheel hay hauler on fire on northbound Highway 101 just north of the junction with Highway 154.
According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has been knocked down and one northbound lane of Highway 101 remains closed as part of the response.
This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.