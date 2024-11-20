Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Firefighters responded to hay truck fire on northbound Highway 101, north of Highway 154

Santa Barbara Fire Department
By
today at 5:53 pm
Published 6:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a fifth-wheel hay hauler on fire on northbound Highway 101 just north of the junction with Highway 154.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has been knocked down and one northbound lane of Highway 101 remains closed as part of the response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
hay truck
KEYT
northbound Highway 101
santa barbara county fire department
vehicle fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content