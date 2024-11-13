Planned burns to reduce wildfire risk at Purisima Point Beach scheduled Wednesday and Thursday
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The following press release was issued Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District about planned burns in the area.
WHAT: Approximately 30 acres will be burned. A mixture of grassland and coastal sage scrub will be
burned.
WHEN: November 13-14, depending on conditions.
WHERE: Purisima Point Beach, Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB)
WHY: The goal of this burn is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn
less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires, and can reduce
impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
WHO: This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire
Department with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD,
Ventura County APCD, and California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts on
surrounding communities.
HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which
areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take
precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.
When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and
remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older
adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns due
to reduced visibility.
A portable monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.
This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the
conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.
To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information
Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.