The City of Santa Maria hosts a Day of the Dead celebration at the Veterans Memorial Hall

today at 6:36 pm
Published 6:45 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria hosted a Day of the Dead celebration on at the Veternas Memorial Hall today.

Hundreds of people came together to enjoy music, dancing food and much more to celebrate their late loved ones.

People say it's a celebration to honor loved ones, not a day of mourning but of memories. A day to remember them, the good times and all they represented.

Altars are made with pictures, candles, favorite goodies and flowers. Some say the traditional music and dances awakens their spirits.

You can honor your loved one on Nov. 2nd by simply lighting a candle.

Christina Rodriguez

