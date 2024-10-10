Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Pumpkin-hauling semi-truck ends up on its side on Highway 101 north of Buellton; southbound traffic diverted to Highway 154

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 11:02 am
Published 11:19 am

BUELLTON, Calif. – A semi-truck hauling pumpkins ended up on its side on southbound Highway 101 just south of Jonata Park Road and north of Buellton early Thursday morning.

The male driver of the semi-truck and only occupant declined medical treatment at the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the California Highway Patrol Buellton Office, southbound Highway 101 south of Jonata Park is expected to remain closed until noon Thursday and traffic is being diverted until then on Highway 154.

Andrew Gillies

